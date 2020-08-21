High school marching band season has pretty much been canceled this fall in Michigan due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Most competitions, including the state championship, have been scrapped, and the fall football season has been postponed to the spring, leaving band directors trying to figure out how to keep their students motivated.
The cancellation of the state championship was especially hard for members of the Lakeshore Lancer Marching Band, which won its fifth consecutive state title last fall.
But Lakeshore band director Matt Pagel said that the students understand.
“It’s not the outcome that anybody wanted, but it’s the only safe outcome,” he said. “It’s been encouraging to see, especially the seniors’ response. In the rehearsals that we have been able to have, they’ve been very positive. No complaining. They just talk about how they can help the band be the best that it can be in whatever way we’re allowed to do that.”
He said they are practicing outside in small groups for a Halloween-themed concert to be held near the end of October.
“Because it’s not (the state competition), it will allow us to do some things that are a little more informal and a little more fun that we wouldn’t be able to do under the scrutiny of competition,” he said. “Because this is all about the community, our options for the things that we can play and the things that we can do are a little more open.”
He said they are still trying to figure out exactly how to hold the concert while following state guidelines concerning COVID-19.
Southwest Michigan is currently in phase four of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s six-phase MI Safe Schools Roadmap, which only allows up to 100 people at outdoor events. Large indoor events have been suspended.
If the state moves into phase five in time for the concert, then up to 250 people would be allowed at outdoor events, with indoor events limited to 50 people.
If the state falls back into phase three, then all in-person instruction is canceled and students would again have to learn remotely.
Pagel said they will be flexible.
“We’re taking it one day at a time and making the best of it,” he said.
‘Staying fresh and sharp’
Benton Harbor Area Schools Superintendent Andrae Townsel said that the district’s band director, Nathaniel Cook, has been working with the students to keep them in marching form.
“We still have our young people safely social distancing as they practice,” he said.
In addition, he said practices are being held outside.
“They’re working on their band routines as if they are preparing for a show,” he said. “They’re staying fresh and sharp as they practice.”
Joshua Doe, band director for the St. Joseph school district, said they likewise have had to reimagine how marching band is handled.
Since festivals and other competitions have been canceled or are on the verge of being called off, Doe has focused on basic marching fundamentals, such as posture, tone and technique.
“We still do formations outside, only we practice social distancing and use PPE,” Doe said. “I’ve been proud how they’ve adapted to the new policies.”
Doe said they are considering virtual performances for the community. He said they will also be prepared to support the football team if the sport returns next spring.
However, Doe said they will miss performing under the Friday night lights.
When the pandemic first altered school plans in March, Doe said he and other band directors began to speak with one another over what this meant for this school year.
“Band directors are planners,” he said. “I met with a whole bunch of band directors and we started talking about what this could do to band camp and the fall. We have to have the fall planned out by the end of May. We were thinking best-case and worst-case scenarios from the word go.”
The biggest adjustment for St. Joseph’s marching band has been their goals.
Festivals, football games and big performances were normally the main objectives. Now they’re working together under unique circumstances.
St. Joseph students didn’t meet for a normal band camp structure this summer. Instead, Doe held 90-minute sectionals at the high school. Instead of practicing with all 150 band members, he taught with no more than 40 students at a time. That also meant no sharing equipment, getting their temperatures checked, plus being health screened.
Doe said it’s been bittersweet, especially because his senior class won’t be able to perform at districts. However, commended the resilient students.
“They are a neat group of kids and I really think they will be open-minded in how we make this work. Hopefully we will get the parades in the spring like Blossomtime,” Doe said. “Marching band is one third of the year for us. There’s another six months of different challenges.”