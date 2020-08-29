ST. JOSEPH — Homebuyers in the Southwest Michigan housing market unleashed their pent-up demand in July with increases in the number of houses sold from June to July and year-to-date.
Alan Jeffries, association executive of the Southwestern Michigan Association of Realtors, referred to June selling prices as startling and record-setting. In July, he said the selling prices again set records in the year-over-year comparison that dates back to 2006.
“A key factor besides demand was that buyers experienced an inventory that was down 24 percent from July 2019 during the prime selling season,” Jeffries said. “There were 1,399 homes for sale at the end of July, versus 1,840 in July 2019. The number of listings for sale includes homes for sale across Allegan, Berrien, Cass and the westerly two-thirds of Van Buren counties.”
With only 1,399 homes for sale, the market had a 6.6-month supply of houses for buyers. In June 2020, the level was a 6.7-month supply with 1,500 houses for sale. By comparison, in July 2010 there were 3,821 houses for sale.
The number of houses sold in July increased by 51 percent, from June 2020, and by 51 percent from July 2019. At 479 houses, July 2020 set a record in the year-over-year comparison.
The second best year was July 2018, with 390 homes sold.
Year-to-date, the number of houses sold is down 12 percent, to 1,748, from the 1,986 sold in July 2019.
The average selling price at $337,697 was 12 percent higher than the $300,418 average selling price in June 2020, and 34 percent higher than the $251,423 price in July 2019. The July average selling price raised the year-to-date, average selling price by 14 percent.
With the record-setting number of houses sold, the total dollar volume rose 103 percent in July. However, the year-to-date total dollar differed by less than a percent.
July’s boost caused the number of bank-owned or foreclosed homes as a percentage of all transactions to remain at 1 percent for the month, the same as in June.
Locally, the mortgage rate was 3.10, down slightly from 3.25 in June. Last year in July, the rate was 3.96. Nationally, the Freddie Mac mortgage rate in July was 2.99 – down from 3.13 in June for a 30-year conventional mortgage.
Across the country
According to the National Association of Realtors, existing-home sales continued on an upward trajectory in July, marking two consecutive months of significant sales gains.
Each of the four major regions produced double-digit, month-over-month increases, while the Northeast was the only region to show a year-over-year decline.
Total existing-home sales increased by 24.7 percent from June to a seasonally-adjusted annual rate of 5.86 million in July. The previous record monthly increase in sales was 20.7 percent in June of this year. Sales as a whole rose year-over-year, up 8.7 percent from a year ago.
“The housing market is well past the recovery phase and is now booming with higher home sales compared to the pre-pandemic days,” said NAR’s chief economist Lawrence Yun. “With the sizable shift in remote work, current homeowners are looking for larger homes, and this will lead to a secondary level of demand even into 2021.”
The median existing-home price for all housing types in July was $304,100, up 8.5 percent from July 2019, as prices rose in every region. July’s national price increase marks 101 straight months of year-over-year gains.
For the first time ever, national median home prices breached the $300,000 level.
Existing-home sales increased 27.5 percent in the Midwest to an annual rate of 1.39 million in July, up 10.3 percent from a year ago.
“Luxury homes in the suburbs are attracting buyers after having lagged the broader market for the past couple of years,” Yun said. “Single-family homes are continuing to outperform condominium units, suggesting a preference shift for a larger home, including an extra room for a home office.”
Nationally, the total housing inventory at the end of July totaled 1.50 million units, down from both 2.6 percent in June and 21.1 percent from one year ago. Unsold inventory sits at a 3.1-month supply at the current sales pace, down from 3.9 months in June and down from the 4.2-month figure in July 2019.