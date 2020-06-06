ST. JOSEPH — The timing of the coronavirus pandemic was almost perfect for Lumberjax Urban Axe Throwing in St. Joseph.
“The good part, for us, was that we had the time to just get in here and build every day,” said owner Austin Bock.
Lumberjax, which Bock opened last summer beneath his Bound For Freedom store in downtown St. Joseph, had acquired the former Benson’s Carpet building, along Niles Avenue in St. Joseph, in January to expand its operation.
The two and a half month closure gave the business time to transform the new, larger space.
The larger space can accommodate groups of 50, and includes 10 lanes for people to throw axes in.
“One of the advantages to having a larger space is to accommodate walk-ins,” Bock said. “In the old space, with only two lanes, sometimes it was difficult to handle those. People were wanting to do it right then and they couldn’t because we just didn’t have the capacity.”
The old space also had a shorter ceiling and less room for spectators.
“People can come and watch the league events and tournaments now, and not feel as weird,” Bock said.
The new space is complete with a waiting area, where people will watch a safety video and wait for their group’s turn to throw. The space will also soon include a smash room for folks to let out some anger by smashing objects.
Bock said with the new space came new insurance, which allows people to bring their own beer and wine with them.
He said people are also encouraged to bring in food from one of the many restaurants that are right next door.
“Everyone’s complaint is there’s nothing fun to do here, so it’s just something else people can do,” Bock said.
Bock said his hope is that the old space in downtown St. Joseph can still be used some during the day for walk-ins, as well as a space for private parties and league participants to practice.
Sign-ups for the summer axe throwing league are going on now, and throwing will start this Thursday.
During the state stay-at-home order, Bock ran a LLAMAS League (Lumberjax Lockdown Axe Masters Association) for people to still participate in axe throwing while they were stuck in their homes.
“We had about 18 people and some already had their own boards in their backyards. For others, we sold boards to them. It kept the sport going,” Bock said. “We made a schedule and people video chatted each other to play. That was difficult, but it was good to stay connected.”
He also did a T-shirt fundraiser sale and sold bond gift certificates for people to turn in when the business opened back up.
While the pandemic quiets down, Bock said Lumberjax is trying not to do groups of more than 10, but that they have enough room now to spread people out.
All the axes are sanitized after being used and all hard surfaces are wiped down. Face coverings are required, for now.
Bock said he’s so happy the new location is finally done and open.
“Having my first group in last week, was wow. Once I spray-painted all our logos on everything, it was like, wow this is our space,” he said. “I’m not just going to leave here after I’m done building. When you work construction, you end up giving the place to the other people or send whatever you made off to someone else. No, this is ours and we’re staying here. This is home.”
For more information, to book a time to throw or to sign up to participate in the summer league, visit www.thelumberjax.com.