THREE OAKS — Elizabeth Lumley was recently named Miss Three Oaks/River Valley.
The River Valley High School senior plans to attend a four-year university to major in forensic science or criminal justice
Lumley, whose parents are Holly and Jason Lumley, was also named Miss Congeniality.
She is River Valley marching band drum major, part of Student Congress, concert band and the Interact Club. Her volunteer activities include highway cleanup, concession stand helper, and Helping Hands mentor.
The first runner-up was Camille Czech. Joining Lumley on the court for the Miss Blossomtime pageant is Mr. Three Oaks Gabriel Pauff.