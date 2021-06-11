NILES — Madeline Bertrand County Park will expand its footprint by another 32.2 acres within the next three to six months.

Berrien County commissioners voted Thursday to accept a $300,000 grant from the Michigan Department Natural Resources Trust Fund that would allow the county to acquire adjacent property to the county park.

Download PDF Madeline Bertrand Park expansion

Contact: twittkowski@TheHP.com, 932-0358, Twitter: @TonyWittkowski