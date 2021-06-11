A family walks down one of the trails at Madeline Bertrand County Park on Thursday in Niles. Berrien County commissioners accepted a $300,000 grant that would help buy an adjacent 32 acres for the park.
Berrien County commissioners accepted a $300,000 grant Thursday that would help buy an adjacent 32 acres for the Madeline Bertrand park.
Tony Wittkowski / HP staff
NILES — Madeline Bertrand County Park will expand its footprint by another 32.2 acres within the next three to six months.
Berrien County commissioners voted Thursday to accept a $300,000 grant from the Michigan Department Natural Resources Trust Fund that would allow the county to acquire adjacent property to the county park.