ST. JOSEPH — While Danielle Riegel was in nursing school at Lake Michigan College in 2003, she picked up spending money working part-time in the St. Joseph Township Police Department’s office at the St. Joseph Township Hall.
There, she found her niche, left the nursing program and ultimately gained full-time employment with the township.
In 2007, she started working half-time in the police department and half-time in the St. Joseph Township Clerk’s Office under then-Clerk Denise Cook, who is now township manager.
Now at age 35, Riegel, a 2003 graduate of St. Joseph High School, is also the township’s election coordinator. She jokes that she wears many hats. And if you ask her bosses, she wears them well.
Riegel and her husband, Tony, have a 4-month-old baby boy, Liam. Riegel took time out of her busy schedule to chat with Herald-Palladium Staff Writer Julie Swidwa.
So, what does the position of election coordinator entail?
Well, we make the election happen. We do everything from all the pre-election stuff which would be testing the machines, hiring and training the election workers, ordering the ballots and supplies, to overseeing everything on election night.
Do you get a lot of repeat workers?
Yes.
In August, were some of them afraid to work the election due to the COVID-19 pandemic?
Yes. I had trouble finding workers for August. But I actually have a new part-time employee in the clerk’s office and she was able to help me recruit some high school seniors to come in and help work, and people stepped in and filled the last-minute spots.
How many workers do you usually need to get?
It depends on the election. For an election like this I figured we were going to have a smaller in-person turnout with everything going on and the big push for absentee ballots. So I hoped for six workers at each of our four precincts. Then I pushed for more workers for counting the absentees. A lot of people were willing to do that because it’s not interacting with the public. I had probably 50 workers total.
Do absentee ballots have to be hand-counted?
No. But there’s a long process they go through. We had such a large number of absentee ballots in this township because we’re one of the largest municipalities in the county, so I run two machines counting absentee, so two teams of people, they each have two precincts. They have an assembly line they go through, and once they get a stack of them, they start flattening them out and feeding them into the machine.
I know there’s concern, some people think the absentees don’t get counted, but they absolutely get counted.
Do you have any concerns with the post office situation regarding mail-in ballots?
I don’t. I feel like our post office has really always tried to help us. Things happen, a couple of ballots might get lost. But when we mail them out, we tell our residents that if they don’t have their ballot in time they should call me and say 'Hey, I don’t have my ballot.' And I can look and say we mailed it out on this or that date, because the machine tracks when we mail them. So I’ll say, OK, we’ll go ahead and spoil that one. Then they can come in and actually take a new one with them. Then if later they get that old ballot, they shred it or bring it back to me, and I’ll know on the computer that it’s no good any more.
With our local post office, I don’t think we’re going to have any problems. I’ve had a lot of calls about it already, and I tell them our plan is to try to get the ballots in the mail around the first week of October, so if you don’t have it by the second week, call us and you can always come in and get one.
I truly feel like our post office is great. They even call me a couple weeks before the election and touch base, and make sure I don’t have anything I need to talk to them about. And I have a direct contact there if I do have any questions or problems.
On Election Day, we make a post office run right around 11 a.m., and I usually have somebody make another run around 5, and then if something comes in after that and (postal workers) are still there they will call me and say ‘Hey, we’ve had two ballots come in,’ and I send somebody to run down there and pick them up. This is both post offices, Benton Harbor and St. Joseph. This past election St. Joe called me and in the March election Benton Harbor called me.
How long have you been doing this?
For 13 years. I originally started working part-time with Denise Cook when she was the township clerk and we were a well-oiled machine. Then when she became township manager, we went from a full-time deputy clerk to a part-time deputy clerk so it meant election-wise we had to step up my position. I had big, big shoes to fill.
I work full-time for the township, 50 percent in the clerk’s office and 50 percent in the police department’s office.
During elections, I’m more 100 percent time in the clerk’s office but in the slow time I’m back to doing both. I started in the police department part-time in 2003, while going to college. I started full time in 2007, working half-time with Denise. Now I have all these different hats.
Do you dread elections or are you a geek about them?
I don’t dread them, but I’m also not a geek about them. I think it’s just one of those things. I just said this morning, I know it’s not here yet but I’m already ready for it to be over. I don’t want to say I dread it. I just know the hard work and the stress is going to shoot up. With COVID the county hasn’t been able to hold a lot of the election inspector trainings, which then falls back on me. So not only am I trying to get everything set up, but I’m trying to train all the election workers and get everybody certified. It’s just a lot. But I always live by the philosophy that I have to plan my work, then work my plan. So I have to pretty much plan the day’s tasks and work off that, because otherwise it’s a scramble.
Is there anything else you’d like to say?
I just have to say that I’m proud of St. Joseph Township and our reputation for elections. I feel like we’re one of the more respected. We just kind of set the bar along with a couple other municipalities. We have great workers, and we all pull together as a team to make it happen.