BENTON HARBOR — Ron Voglewede had several careers at Whirlpool Corp. before becoming its global sustainability director.
The 46-year-old has been with the Benton Harbor appliance maker for 24 years, and in that time he spent the better part of it learning the ins and outs of the company.
“I started in what is now known as Whirlpool’s engineering rotational leadership development program,” Voglewede said. “I did that for three years.”
It was within that program where Voglewede got a lot of exposure by working in a factory on one of the lines, focusing on an air purification project, and then helping start the water products category at Whirlpool.
Since then, he’s gone on to ensure Whirlpool is not only productive, but environmentally friendly, while doing so.
Whirlpool has become a regular entry on the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices North America Index – a recognition of the company’s commitment to sustainable business practices. The company has been recognized on the DJSI for 13 of the past 14 years.
In the past year, the home appliance maker has continued to progress toward the goal of putting zero waste in landfills, and has improved its commitments to renewable energy. Among Fortune 500 companies to make the list, it is one of the largest users of on-site wind energy in the U.S.
During his early start on advanced development, Voglewede said he and his colleagues were able to come up with some great inventions and solutions for the future.
“We have 39 to 40 patents at Whirlpool,” he said. “I’m even more proud of the team that launched all those solutions.”
The span of his careers at Whirlpool led to him understanding the facets of engineering, learning all that went into how the company anticipates product regulations on a global scale, and marketing products within the company.
Having grown up in Indiana, he received his undergraduate degree at Notre Dame. As he continued to work at Whirlpool, Voglewede earned his master’s in mechanical engineering from the University of Michigan.
“As I went through advanced development, they had me working on water issues before focusing on ozone depletion and global warming,” Voglewede said. “Then I had the opportunity to work in marketing around energy and other topics in recycling.”
It was a culmination of all factors in sustainability.
The right way
“There is no right way to do the wrong thing.”
That quote is something Voglewede has always been enamored of, when it came to his work in sustainability.
It was through that sentiment, which a former Whirlpool employee would often say, that Voglewede and his team began discussing solutions in an effort to do the right things the right way.
“To actually see things that we worked on show up in people’s houses really codified that,” he said. “So we looked at how we do this on a global scale, which is why I still love the job today.”
Coordinating sustainable practices for a Fortune 500 company is no easy task. However, Voglewede said sustainability should be considered a local problem, because each situation and region are so different.
The problems in the India region are air pollution and water access. In Brazil, it’s deforestation. In the United States, it’s water infrastructure.
Because of this approach, Whirlpool has set a handful of sustainable goals, which includes contributing zero waste in landfills by 2022.
Two years away from that projection, Voglewede said the company is close to doing so.
“We had a record year last year for our plants from emissions, energy, water usage and even the waste side,” he said. “Next year, I anticipate a huge leap as well. It’s a testament to our factory workers. They care about what they do in the communities they work in. I’m more the messenger to the work they’re doing.”
Voglewede said the company has a large steering committee that has reps from every region and every major function.
Within that team, he likes to joke that there are more degrees than he can count and about a dozen languages present.
He said the committee’s diversity of thought gives them a chance to look at the similar problems each region faces. Voglewede refers to those common hurdles as “highlights issues.”
“It’s like the Highlights magazine, where when you’re a kid who looks in the back to find what’s wrong,” Voglewede said. “We’ve always been conditioned to find what’s wrong, but you have to condition yourself to find all the similarities as well as solutions to solving those problems.”
When they were called on to form the group, Voglewede said he knew the company was making sustainability a priority.
He said he loves seeing engineers move to the area or buy their first house, where they begin to use some of the sustainable practices the company implements.
“It’s been interesting to see how this changes their life,” Voglewede said. “Those impacts then start to circle through this community and others. It’s kind of neat to see something that started off as a crazy idea turn into a movement that I have had a chance to present in Switzerland and Japan.”
Voglewede said the gravity of the problem can at times be difficult.
He compared it to turning in one’s homework only to realize there’s another stack of assignments waiting to be completed.
“It’s that daily reminder that there’s just more to do. It’s a challenge for my team,” he said. “You have to remember the positive aspects. We are making a difference because there’s no end to it. It’s about how we can keep improving.”
Voglewede also practices what he preaches.
At home, he and his family does composting and started a rain garden. He’s changed out all outdated lighting and now even drives an electric car.
At the same time, Voglewede said he focuses on a proper work/life balance.
“For me, it’s not just about work, but it’s about giving more than I take,” Voglewede said. “That’s the formula for happiness. Between my wife and I, she’s taught me it isn’t just about the work, but what you do and how you can leave a lasting impression on your community.”