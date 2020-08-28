Berrien County Chief Public Defender Paul Jancha Jr. discusses some of the changes he and his staff have made when working with clients during the COVID-19 pandemic. His office has set up an outdoor waiting area, as only one client at a time is allowed in the building.
Don Campbell / HP staff
The waiting room at the Berrien County Public Defender’s office is now used by lawyers and their clients when conducting Zoom calls with the courthouse during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Don Campbell / HP staff
Clients are encouraged to sanitize their hands at the Berrien County Public Defender’s office when conducting Zoom calls.
ST. JOSEPH — Outside the Public Defender’s Office in St. Joseph is a tent, several chairs strategically placed for social distancing, and a cooler filled with ice and bottles of water.
No, it’s not set up for a staff picnic. It’s a makeshift waiting area for clients, who are only let into the office one at a time. And it’s part of the innovative efforts the Berrien County Public Defender’s Office has put in place to remain open and provide access for clients during the coronavirus pandemic.