BENTON TOWNSHIP — Former Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull discussed the death of Queen Elizabeth II, the purpose of politics and climate change Thursday as the first speaker of the season in The Economic Club of Southwest Michigan Speaker Series.

“The queen lived to a very great age, so her death could not have come as a surprise,” Turnbull, 67, said of the queen, who died Sept. 8 at the age of 96.

