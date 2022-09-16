Malcolm Turnbull, the former Australian prime minister, speaks Thursday night during The Economic Club of Southwestern Michigan Speaker Series held at Lake Michigan College’s Mendel Center. He said politics works best when people participate.
Malcolm Turnbull, the former Australian prime minister, speaks Thursday night during The Economic Club of Southwestern Michigan Speaker Series held at Lake Michigan College’s Mendel Center. He said politics works best when people participate.
Don Campbell / HP staff
Malcolm Turnbull, the former Australian prime minister speaks Thursday night during The Economic Club of Southwestern Michigan Speaker Series held at Lake Michigan College's Mendel Center.
Don Campbell / HP staff
Malcolm Turnbull, the former Australian prime minister speaks Thursday night during The Economic Club of Southwestern Michigan Speaker Series held at Lake Michigan College's Mendel Center.
BENTON TOWNSHIP — Former Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull discussed the death of Queen Elizabeth II, the purpose of politics and climate change Thursday as the first speaker of the season in The Economic Club of Southwest Michigan Speaker Series.
“The queen lived to a very great age, so her death could not have come as a surprise,” Turnbull, 67, said of the queen, who died Sept. 8 at the age of 96.