NILES — A man was arrested Thursday after leading police on a chase that started in Indiana and ended with a crash in Niles Township.
Berrien County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy Greg Sanders said the man, whose name has not been released, was driving a car that had been reported stolen in Indiana.
He said a South Bend police officer had spotted the stolen vehicle in northern Indiana and tried to stop it. The driver failed to stop and crossed the state line into Michigan.
The Berrien County Sheriff’s Office was called to investigate at about 4:20 p.m. Thursday after the car crashed into another vehicle, then a traffic sign, Sanders said. The St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Office and Roseland police also responded to assist.
Sanders said the suspect had run from police after crashing the vehicle, but was caught and was taken by Southwest Michigan Community Ambulance to South Bend Memorial Hospital for treatment of injuries. No one else was injured, Sanders said.
A report will be submitted to the Berrien County Prosecutor’s Office and the St. Joseph County, Ind., Prosecutor’s Office for review and the filing of formal charges.
Sanders said besides the patrol division, the Berrien County Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau and Accident Investigation Unit assisted in investigating the incident.