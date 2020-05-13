SOUTH HAVEN — A South Haven area man faces multiple criminal charges after he allegedly went on a rampage slashing tires and breaking out windshields at his ex-girlfriend's home on Country Road 380 in Geneva Township.
Van Buren County sheriff's deputies first learned of the violent situation unfolding when the woman called 911 shortly after 11 p.m. Monday to say her ex-boyfriend had broken windows in the home and was believed to be in possession of a firearm, according to a news release released Tuesday morning from the sheriff's department.
When deputies arrived they said they saw a 27-year-old man using a long metal rod to smash out the windshield of a car. A deputy apprehended the man and began assessing the scene with the assistance of police officers from Bangor and South Haven.
Police discovered eight tires on two vehicles, two smashed windshields and a broken window in the home. When officers searched the suspect they found suspected unprescribed controlled medications and possessions that allegedly had been stolen earlier in the day from the victim. Police also found a loaded 9mm handgun in his vehicle as well as a knife allegedly used to slash the tires.
The man, who was not identified, was arrested for larceny, malicious destruction of property, drug possession and carrying a concealed weapon.