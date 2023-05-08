PAW PAW — A man accused of killing a Van Buren County road worker was arrested and charged Monday.
The Van Buren County Prosecutor’s Office have charged a man for their role in the March 3 death of Rene Rangel, who was working a traffic detail on northbound County Road 681 in Lawrence Township.
The suspect is being charged with one count of operating while intoxicated causing death, a 15-year felony; a moving violation causing death in a work zone, a 15-year felony; and one count of motor vehicle operation without security, a one-year misdemeanor.
The suspect was arrested Monday by the Michigan State Police and lodged at the Van Buren County jail for arraignment.
The suspect’s name has not been released.
Rangel, 58, of Dowagiac, died March 3 after being struck and killed by a motorist who was attempting to pass a vehicle in the work zone, according to a state police report.
Preliminary investigations reveal the driver of a 1997 Dodge pickup failed to follow traffic controls and rear-ended a stopped 2012 Chevy pickup after trying to pass. According to state police, while attempting to pass the Chevy, the road worker was struck and killed by the driver of the Dodge.
Rangel had been holding a traffic control sign at the time he was struck, state police said.