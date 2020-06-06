BENTON TOWNSHIP — Police say a Benton Harbor man was charged after a four-month investigation ended in the seizure of crack cocaine and crystal methamphetamine.
Members of the Southwest Enforcement Team, Berrien County Sheriff’s road patrol and Benton Harbor Public Safety said they seized about a quarter ounce of crack cocaine and over an ounce of meth in the arrest Tuesday of William Henry Harden, 46.
SWET said in a news release that an investigation led police to the business district in Benton Township where Harden was allegedly selling cocaine. He attempted to flee but was caught after a foot chase, police said. A search of a nearby hotel room where Harden had reportedly been staying netted narcotics and other evidence of drug trafficking, police said.
Harden was taken to the Berrien County jail on these charges: Six counts of delivery of crack cocaine, second offense; possession with intent to deliver crack cocaine, second offense; possession with intent to deliver crystal meth, second offense; and resisting and obstructing police.