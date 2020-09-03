PAW PAW — A 26-year-old man from Elkhart, Ind., has been arrested for allegedly stabbing a Paw Paw man multiple times.
The incident occurred at 8:45 p.m. Tuesday in the 68000 block of 39th St., in Paw Paw Township, according to a news release from Van Buren County Sheriff’s Department.
Deputies said the victim has been stabbed multiple times times below his chest. He was able to drive himself to Bronson Lakeview Hospital in Paw Paw. After he was stabilized there he was transported by ambulance to Bronson Methodist Hospital in Kalamazoo for more treatment. His wounds are not believed to be life threatening, according to the sheriff’s news release.
Deputies, with assistance from Michigan State Police and Lawton Police Department, located the suspect, who was hiding in a nearby barn, and arrested him for felonious assault. He is lodged in Van Buren County Jail awaiting arraignment.
The incident remains under investigation.