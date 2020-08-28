PAW PAW — A former Bangor man pleaded guilty in 36th Circuit Court this week to slaying a Bangor woman in 1986 at her home.
Robert Waite, 50, who was 16 at the time of the crime, pleaded guilty on Tuesday to felony murder for strangling Wanda Wilkinson to death.
Waite was charged in June 2019 with one felony count of homicide-open murder. He waived extradition from Florida in November 2019, where he had been serving a prison sentence for an unrelated kidnapping and sexual battery conviction. He is set to be released on those charges in 2034, according to Florida Department of Corrections online records.
Wilkinson’s daughter found her strangled mother in 1986. A nurse’s aide at South Haven Community Hospital at the time, Wilkinson, 59, was divorced and lived alone.
According to a WWMT-TV report, investigators said the strangulation occurred after an apparent break-in at Wilkinson’s home.
Waite, who is scheduled to be sentenced Oct. 19, could face 25 to 60 years in prison.
The case went cold until new DNA information was brought forward last year.
Detectives received the new DNA evidence in March 2019. It pertained to Waite, who was one of the initial suspects in Wilkinson’s death, according to a previous news release from the state police. Waite had always been a person of interest in the homicide and had never been ruled out.
Detectives went to Florida to interview Waite. During the interview, they said they received a full confession from Waite and were able to rule out any other suspects from the information given, according to state police.