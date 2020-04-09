BENTON TOWNSHIP — A man was injured late Wednesday when he was shot by someone inside a car as he walked on Highland Avenue near Plum Court in Benton Township.
Police said his injuries were not fatal.
The man, identified by police only as a 46-year-old from Benton Harbor, told police he was walking near the Blossom Acres housing complex when a blue four-door Ford sedan drove past him east on Highland. The man told police the vehicle then turned around and came west on Highland. A man in the back seat on the driver’s side fired a handgun one time through an open window, then the vehicle took off in an unknown direction, the victim told police.
Benton Township Police Detective Lt. Michael DenDooven said in a news release that the victim sustained a graze wound to his right shin area and a graze wound to his right ankle, and it appeared the bullet exited the victim’s shoe.
The victim had made his way to 1263 Blossom Lane at the Blossom Acres housing complex to seek help, DenDooven said. He was taken to Lakeland Medical Center, St. Joseph, by Medic 1 ambulance.
DenDooven said police were told the injuries were not life-threatening and the man would be treated and released from the hospital.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Benton Township Police Department Detective Bureau, 925-1135, or Crime Stoppers, (574) 288-STOP.