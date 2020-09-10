BENTON TOWNSHIP – Police are investigating a shooting early Thursday morning that left a Benton Township man with four gunshot wounds.
Benton Township Police Detective/Sgt. Tyler Tiefenbach said the 17-year-old's wounds were not life-threatening.
Police were called at 1:45 a.m. to Lakeland Medical Center, St. Joseph, on a report of patient with gunshot wounds. The victim, whose name police are not releasing, told officers he was driving on South M-139 near East Empire Avenue when a white car with four men in it pulled up alongside him and started shooting. The victim told police the car fled in an unknown direction, and he drove himself to the hospital.
Police are continuing to search for the alleged shooters. Anyone with information is asked to call Benton Township Police at 925-1135 or Crime Stoppers, 800-342-STOP.