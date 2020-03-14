BENTON TOWNSHIP — Before Governor Gretchen Whitmer ordered Friday that events of 250 people or more in shared spaces would be banned through April 5, faith leaders in Southwest Michigan were already planning how best to handle not being able to hold services.
“Our first step is to inform our people about prevention and protection. I don’t want a panic in our church community,” Pastor R. Chester Gulley, president of the Southwest Michigan Ministerial Alliance, said during a news conference Friday morning.
As events and school are canceled and closed, churches are following suit, disinfecting their sanctuaries, and/or shifting their services to online.
First Congregational Church UCC made the decision to cancel all of its services and activities before Whitmer’s order, starting Friday through April 1.
Rev. Jeffrey Hubers wrote on the church’s website that the decision was not made lightly, “but intending to ‘love our neighbors’ through the preventative practice of social distancing.”
The church will feature a live-stream on Sunday mornings. In addition, Hubers will keep office hours 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Thursday for one on one meetings.
“Nurse Jan and I will do our best, given increased restrictions, to provide outreach for those who are homebound or living in care-facilities,” he said. “If you need something, please ask – we’ll do our best to serve. All of us are called in this time to take care of each other, even when practicing ‘social distancing.’”
Gulley said his church has already been practicing social distancing.
“In church Wednesday night, everyone was fist bumping, there was no hugging like they normally do, some were elbowing,” he said. “And if you’re sick, we encourage you to stay home.”
Gulley said the Ministerial Alliance has been working with Mayor Marcus Muhammad, the Berrien County Health Department and other organizations to be proactive.
“It’s not that we don’t believe in faith. We believe God can protect us, but the Bible teaches us, “Faith without works is dead.’ We are praying, but we realize this is a pandemic,” he said.
Wendy Golob, administrative assistant for the St. Joseph Parish, said The St. Joseph Catholic Church has a plan that is very fluid.
“We are remaining open, but some individual activities are cancelled,” she said. “If they have any doubt, they can check with their small group leaders.”
Bishop Paul Bradley, of the Diocese of Kalamazoo, wrote in a letter to all the churches under it that he would grant a dispensation from the obligation to attend Sunday Mass for those who feel they are at risk and need to stay home.
“All regularly scheduled masses will be celebrated for those who are able to participate,” he wrote.
Though the school at Trinity Lutheran Church in St. Joseph will be closed as mandated by the state, a decision on what to do about church services was still being made Friday afternoon, according to a representative.
Pastor Phil Bubar from The Chapel EFC in St. Joseph, said the church would not be holding services, but that it would have a live-stream.
“If you’re sick in any way, especially the elderly, just stay home,” Bubar said. “You can watch the livestream and that has been a wonderful gift.”
Pioneer Memorial Church on the Andrews University Campus in Berrien Springs closed Wednesday in conjunction with the school.
In a letter to the PMC church family, Lead Pastor Dwight Nelson reported that the church’s worship experience will now be online only with both the 9 a.m. and 11:45 a.m. Saturday services being livestreamed. The services will be streamed at pmchurch.org and also be available on the church’s Facebook page.
He said the church is also working to incorporate an online component for children’s Sabbath School classes. The church will be working to maintain community fellowship with small groups continuing to meet.