Maple Grove stone classroom

Maple Grove Elementary School Principal Seth Siuda and second-grade teacher Tera Crichton sit at the new outdoor classroom at the school.

 Photos by Becky Kark / For The Herald-Palladium

SOUTH HAVEN — For Terra Crichton, the 10 acres of land behind Maple Grove Elementary School is a treasure trove of nature waiting for students to enjoy.

“This is Terra’s baby,” said Principal Seth Siuta.

Maple Grove stumps

Maple Grove Elementary School teacher Tera Crichton sits on one of several stumps that will become part of an outdoor classroom in a 10-acre wooded nature area behind the school.