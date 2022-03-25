Cloudy this morning with showers during the afternoon. High 46F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%..
Horse thieves of yesteryear coveted mustangs that roamed the western ranges. These days thieves still covet mustangs. Ford Mustangs. The American Automobile Association of Michigan recently released a report naming the Mustang as the most popular car in the state among car thieves over a 19 month period from January 1994 to August 1996 when 570 Mustangs were stolen.