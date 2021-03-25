Buchanan High School students will attend fewer classes per day next year, but spend more time in each one. The school board approved the adoption of block scheduling next year. Students will take four classes per day instead of six. Classes will increase to 80 minutes. Students also will receive one credit for each class they pass during the semester, rather than half credit per semester they now get. Over four years, students will be able to enroll in more classes than they can now, because they are getting a full credit per semester.