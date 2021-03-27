St. Joseph Mayor Charlie LaSata announced St. Joseph’s new designation as the “Sister City” of the USS Michigan, a nuclear submarine. St. Joseph’s proximity to Lake Michigan factored into the Navy’s decision. The 566-foot-long, 18,750-ton vessel is among the largest and most powerful submarines. It carries 24 Trident I missiles, each with a range of more than 4,000 nautical miles. Four torpedo tubes can launch the Mark 48 torpedo. Based out of Bangor, Wash., the sub carries a crew of 15 officers and 142 enlisted men.