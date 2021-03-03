The rags to riches story of Niles natives John and Horace Dodge is the topic of a new exhibit at the Fort St. Joseph Museum. The exhibit will remain until the end of the year, Museum Director Melissa Olson said. She chose the exhibit to commemorate the 100th anniversary of Dodge. From humble beginnings growing up on “the wrong side of the tracks” in Niles in the late 1800s, the brothers left Niles to achieve fame and fortune – the first through their association with Henry Ford and later with their own company producing Dodge automobiles.