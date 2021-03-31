Not all good wines are made in Europe and California. Since it opened 12 years ago, Lemon Creek Winery has won more than 100 awards at the Michigan State Fair, Indiana State Fair, the International Wine Competition, and the American Wine Society. Most recently, its 1993 Estate Bottled Seyval Blanc, a dry white wine, was a Gold Medal winner at the Michigan State Fair. Tim Lemon, along with brothers Bob and Jeff, run the farm and winery. The Lemon family came to Berrien County in 1834, and established their present farm on Lemon Creek Road in 1835.