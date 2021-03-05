The staff of Brandywine Elementary School has started an after-school homework program to help students develop the skills they’ll need in junior and senior high school. The program started operating in mid-December. Four five-week sessions will be held this school year for up to 40 students in grades 3-6 per session. Parents are expected to attend two one-hour programs in the evening to help them develop their own techniques and take over responsibility at home for their child’s homework skills.