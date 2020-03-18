25 years ago – 1995
The St. Joseph Coast Guard station will release its 22-foot Boston Whaler boat and Petty Officer Terry Lathrop to South Haven for the summer. The Coast Guard has not maintained a boat in South Haven since its building there burned in 1989. The St. Joseph station is able to release the boat to South Haven because it has received a new boat for use in St. Joseph. This plan will give a much quicker response time in case of emergencies.
35 years ago – 1985
Van Buren Youth Camp in Bloomingdale is “alive and well,” according to camp secretary E.V. Heckman. Heckman said he has heard rumors for two years that the camp was closed, but it is open and there are plans for a full season of camping.
The camp, located on Great Bear Lake, has made a number of improvements and is in the best shape it has been in years. The number of camp attendees is down slightly, but the camp is not in any financial difficulty.
50 years ago – 1970
The 41st annual concert of the Benton Harbor Senior High School symphony band tomorrow will feature a number directed by Steve Zoschke, student conductor.
Zoschke, son of Mr. and Mrs. Milton Zoschke of Fairplain, will conduct “Grandioso” by Roland F. Seitz. He is band president and first chair trombonist.