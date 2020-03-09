25 years ago – 1995
Students at Eau Claire High School will present “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown” March 18 and 19 at the school. The funny and warm-hearted musical revue captures Charlie’s misadventures from the “Peanuts” comic strip. The cast includes Cory Benson as Charlie Brown, Laranda Green as Lucy, Brandon Smithson as Linus, Lisa McCuan as Snoopy, Scott Clark as Schroeder, Melissa Arent as Patty, Hayley Williams as Sally, Melissa Elkins as Marci, Heather Skibbe as Red-Headed Girl, Don Karn as Pigpen and Christy Trail as Woodstock.
35 years ago – 1985
A bomb threat caused the evacuation of the Berrien County Courthouse for a brief period yesterday. According to Berrien Sheriff’s Department Capt. Jon Nichols, a switchboard operator received a call at 12:26 p.m. From a man who said there were two bombs in the courthouse set to explode at 1 p.m.
The building was evacuated on an order from Sheriff “Nick” Jewell. Maintenance personnel and department heads searched the building and no bombs were found. The building was reopened at 1:17 p.m.
50 years ago – 1970
Unbeaten Eau Claire put a total eclipse on Lake Michigan Catholic Saturday and came out shining with a third straight Class C district championship.
Coach Jon Frye’s Beavers blacked the Lakers out of the tournament picture with a 76-64 triumph which sends them back to the Battle Creek regional this week.