25 years ago – 1995
A team from Upton Middle School in the St. Joseph School District beat out 47 other teams in the statewide “Mathcounts” competition in Warren, Mich., yesterday. The team of “mathletes” was made up of eighth-graders: Rob Funk, Ben Sanders (yes, The Herald-Palladium’s very own Sports Editor), Chirag Shah and Ratnesh Sharma. “They are the best math students in the state,” said their coach, Upton math teacher, Ron Sherman.
35 years ago – 1985
A Watervliet School District employee was given special recognition last night for actions which probably saved the life of an unconscious student. Superintendent William Penny told the school board that maintenance worker David Young was shoveling snow Feb. 4 when he noticed a snow-covered form in a field behind the school. Young investigated and found an unconscious student who was slowly being covered by falling snow. The student, an 18-year-old 12th grade girl, had suffered an epileptic seizure while walking across the field to school and could have frozen to death had she not been discovered.
50 years ago – 1970
The “Nashville Sound” will be brought to the Benton Harbor area on March 22 when singing star Tommy Cash (Johnny’s brother) will appear in two shows at the Blue Bird Tavern, 1304 Territorial Road, Benton Township. Cash will be singing his current hit record, “Six White Horses,” and other country-western and blues songs.