St. Joseph, MI (49085)

Today

Clouds and some sun this morning with more clouds for this afternoon. Slight chance of a rain shower. High 58F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph..

Tonight

Showers early, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 34F. SSW winds shifting to WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.