25 years ago – 1995
St. Joseph Township has finally gotten ownership of the land on which officials plan to develop a complex of six soccer fields. The 32-acre site, located off Maiden Lane between Lincoln and Washington avenues, cost $129,000, but the township is getting $93,000 of that back from the Department of Natural Resources, said Township Superintendent Isadore DiMaggio.
Besides soccer fields, the site will include a picnic pavilion that can handle 300-400 people, a major playground structure, restrooms, parking, bleachers and maintenance facilities.
35 years ago – 1985
An unmarked state police car was reported stolen last night. South Haven Post Commander Roy Gaddy said the 1983 Oldsmobile Cutlass and a 1972 pickup truck were stolen at the same time from the parking lot at Melody Bowling Lanes in South Haven Township. The car was assigned to Detective Jeff Wallis, who was off duty and bowling at the time. The vehicle contained a police radio and a loaded 38-caliber revolver.
50 years ago – 1970
There were no picket lines this morning at either of the Twin Cities’ post offices. Strikes by postal worker unions for higher wages are in their third day, but the strikes have not been recognized by the president of the National Association of Letter Carriers. Clerks and carriers are on the job in both St. Joseph and Benton Harbor.