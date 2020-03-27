25 years ago – 1995
Jim Sanford, head coach at Lakeshore, has been named Region 5 Class B Coach of the Year by the Basketball Coaches Assoc. of Michigan.
St. Joseph girls basketball coach Rick Bloodworth has been named State Coach of the Year in Class B by the Basketball Coaches Assoc. of Michigan. Bloodworth was also Region 5 Coach of the Year in Class B.
35 years ago – 1985
Wolf’s Marine Sales’ grand opening is this weekend at 250 W. Main St., Benton Harbor – a year after Wolf’s Enterprises Marine in St. Joseph was destroyed by fire. Owners Warren and Marjorie Wolf reopened in Benton Harbor last July after purchasing the entire block bounded by West Main, Ninth and Tenth streets. The business handles several lines of boats, Mercury outboards and bills itself as “West Michigan’s Largest Marine Accessories and Surplus Dealer.”
Wolf’s Enterprises also operates a marina on Radio Island, St. Joseph, and Wolf’s Paw Paw Lake Marine, Coloma.
50 years ago – 1970
Downtown Benton Harbor greeted a new business yesterday, Robert’s Business Machines at 141 Pipestone in quarters that were part of the former Petite Shoppe. Owner of the new business is Robert McEndre, who has 18 years experience in office machines. The new business is an authorized agent for Olivetti-Underwood. It also carries lines of mimeographs and duplicators.