25 years ago – 1995
Heart patients, concerned about a report published Saturday that indicates calcium-channel blockers might increase the risk of a heart attack by 60 percent, began calling their cardiologists’ offices Monday morning.
“We had hundreds of calls and people stopping by,” said Dr. Jerome Kuhnlein, a cardiologist at Cedarwood Medical Center in St. Joseph. Kuhnlein called the report on the study “irresponsible” and said patients should continue to take their medication since discontinuing it could actually do more harm than good.
35 years ago – 1985
Ten young women were named to the Red Arrow Conference all-league volleyball team for 1985. They are: Cheri Jones of Hartford; Julie Doyle, Lisa Lozmack and Sheila Parm, all of Galien; Jill Munson of Bangor; Margaret Valantiejus of New Buffalo; Mary Wegenka of Watervliet; and Betsy Wassilak, Angela LoPresti and Melissa Companion, all of Lake Michigan Catholic.
50 years ago – 1970
The 296 employees at the Berrien County Courthouse in St. Joseph received the good news that 38 more parking spaces are about to be created. A plan was approved to build 38 new spaces at the north end of the courthouse for about $3,000. The Berrien County Building Authority also approved $7,250 to pay for three parking lot entrance-exit gates that now are on order.