25 years ago – 1995
Named to the Red Arrow Conference all-league volleyball first team were: Andrea Hutchins, Watervliet; Jackie Rodell, Lake Michigan Catholic; Hartford’s Betsy Smith and Holly Kuehnle; and Galien’s Elicia DeFreez.
35 years ago – 1985
Lakeshore Medical Center, which will be staffed by physicians from the Cedarwood Medical Center in St. Joseph, is scheduled to open April 8. The new center will be located in the former Colonial Real Estate Building on John Beers Road in Lincoln Township.
The center is a joint project of Cedarwood and the Southwestern Michigan Health Care Association and will be staffed by nine physicians from Cedarwood’s family practice and internal medicine departments on a rotating basis. Patients at the new center can use their Cedarwood patient identification cards. Hours of operation are Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to noon and 1-5 p.m.
50 years ago – 1970
Two south St. Joseph firms, a drive-in auto theater and restaurant, will open under new management April 1.
The two, St. Joe Auto Theater at 4055 Red Arrow Hwy. and Chubby’s restaurant nearby at 4023 Red Arrow, have been acquired by Brotman and Herman Theater Co. of Chicago.
Chubby’s opens April 1 under the management of Diane Gatchell of Benton Harbor on a 7-day week basis. The auto theater kicks off the outdoor film season the evening of April 3 with “The Reivers” starring Steve McQueen.