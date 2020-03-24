25 years ago – 1995
The Niles-based United Fixtures Company announced that it plans to build a new $5.5 million pallet rack manufacturing plant in southern Niles Township that will create 130 new jobs.
It’s scheduled to be built on an L-shaped 65-acre parcel of land along South Third Street south of Bell Road, with the first phase of construction completed by Sept. 1. The plant is expected to be fully operational by the end of the year.
35 years ago – 1985
Cynthia Besemer, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. William Besemer of Coloma, has taken the position of deputy attorney general in the criminal division of the California Attorney General’s office. A graduate of Coloma High School, the University of Michigan and McGeorge School of Law in Sacramento, Calif., she previously was attorney for the State Public Employees’ Retirement System in Sacramento.
50 years ago – 1970
Robert Van Avery of Lake Michigan Beach in Coloma received a commendation award from Berrien County Sheriff Nick Jewell for his willingness to become involved in the fight against crime. Van Avery, a driver for the State Highway Department, spotted five men abandoning a stolen car on Glenlord Road and followed them in his highway truck after they entered a second car and notified the sheriff’s office.
The award was the first of its kind, aimed at encouraging citizens to assist law enforcement agencies in fighting crime.