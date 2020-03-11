25 years ago – 1995
U.S. Rep. Fred Upton said he is trying to get the former Aircraft Components buildings on North Shore Drive listed on the federal Superfund priority list for cleanup. Several tons of radium-bearing aircraft gauges stored in the unused factory building are a potential health hazard.
The faces of the World War II vintage gauges were coated with paint containing radium, which can cause cancer in people who come into frequent close contact with it. Radium makes dials visible in the dark.
35 years ago – 1985
Bridgman took a fifth in the Class B state swim meet in East Lansing Saturday while having two relay teams and two individuals earn All-State honors.
Bridgman, the only Class D school in the field, also had four school record times while scoring 75 points – the highest ever for a Bridgman team at the state meet. “Everybody that scored points is coming back next year, so we are very happy about that,” concluded first-year Bridgman Coach Tim Davis.
50 years ago – 1970
Seniors from Lake Michigan Catholic High School, including John Howard, Janet Runge, and Gordon Vidt, will knock on doors of businesses and professional establishments in the Twin Cities this week to solicit advertisements for the school’s first year book. Charmain Farnan is the business manager for the year book.