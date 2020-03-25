25 years ago – 1995
Lakeshore found out Friday night why Detroit Country Day is the state’s top-rated Class B basketball team. The Yellowjackets stung the Lancers early before a Class B semifinal record crowd at the Breslin Center in Lansing.
After a 22-2 lead in the game’s first five minutes, Country Day never looked back while cruising to an 84-32 victory. The 50-point loss was the largest ever in state finals competition.
35 years ago – 1985
Diane Novacek, a senior at River Valley High School, became the third Three Oaks Blossom Queen to win the title of Miss Blossomtime when she received the 1985 crown before a packed house tonight at Lakeshore High School auditorium.
First runner-up was Miss St. Joseph, Vicki Noll. Second runner-up was Miss Stevensville, Karen Workinger.
50 years ago – 1970
Plans to open a Lutheran high school in the Twin Cities area in September moved forward this week with the appointment of a coordinator to begin formation of the school. Officers of the board of regents of the Southwestern Michigan Lutheran High School Association selected Elmer Dobberstein, on the faculty of Concordia College, Bronxville, N.Y., for the position. The board revealed that the school will open in September for ninth grade students only, and the tenth, eleventh and twelfth grades will be added in succeeding years.