25 years ago – 1995
The South Haven City Council will consider applying for an $87,110 federal crime grant designed to increase police department efficiency and free up more time for “community policing.”
Police Chief Rod Somerlott said the grant, which requires another $21,777 in matching funds, would pay for computer systems to be installed in the city’s six marked squad cars. The computers would allow officers to tap into the state and national law enforcement computer information systems. Tickets could be written on the computers and printed out at the scene of a violation, and citation information could be sent electronically to court.
35 years ago – 1985
South Haven’s Rams continued their string of surprises by shooting down slim tournament favorite St. Joseph 76-60 in a Class B district semifinal game.
After seven lead changes, the Rams took the lead for good in the second period. The Rams dumped in 15 of 20 free-throw attempts in the last quarter to keep the Bears in hibernation.
50 years ago – 1970
Tonight’s district basketball championship basketball game between the Benton Harbor Tigers and the St. Joseph Bears is a complete sellout and there will be no tickets on sale at the door, according to Herb Quade, Benton Harbor tournament ticket manager.
The game will be played at the Colfax gym, and the winner will advance to next week’s Class A regional tournament at Western Michigan University.