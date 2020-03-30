25 years ago – 1995
Demolition crews began tearing down the Landmark Center at Main and Market streets in St. Joseph this morning. The historic building was a community center and museum operated by the Fort Miami Heritage Society.
The former church building, destroyed by a fire Dec. 28, 1994, was part of the St. Joseph landscape for the last 135 years. The demolition crew is salvaging limestone keystones on some of the window openings, 10-inch thick wooden beams and as much as possible of the Main Street entrance to be incorporated into the new building.
35 years ago – 1985
A story written by Lucy Kubash of Benton Harbor will be published in the April 9 issue of Woman’s World magazine. Titled, “Love From the Ruins,” the story takes place during a forest fire in Montana. This is the sixth story she’s had published in the weekly magazine.
Mrs. Kubash said she has been writing since she was 12, but started submitting stories to magazines four years ago.
50 years ago – 1970
Marcia Zeidman, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Jack Zeidman of South Haven, has been appointed an assistant attorney general by the State of Illinois. She is assigned to the labor department division in Chicago.
Zeidman is a graduate of L.C. Mohr High School, Lake Michigan College and Western Michigan University. She received her law degree from De Paul Law School in Chicago.