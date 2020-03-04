25 years ago – 1995
Brett Wyngarden, the Detroit Tigers’ minor league catcher from St. Joseph, is caught in the middle of the Major League Baseball strike. The players’ union said all minor league players would be considered scabs if they played alongside replacement players in exhibition games. But for Wyngarden, the decision to play came down to his future. “I see this as an opportunity to change my circumstances.”
35 years ago – 1985
Williams Brothers Paper Box Co. of St. Joseph celebrated its 20th anniversary under the ownership of Stephen Murphy and Philip Faccenda with a lunch for employees and retirees.
Williams Brothers Paper Box Co., a manufacturer of paperboard products, was founded in 1903 by brothers Frank and Fred Williams. Murphy and Faccenda bought the business in 1965 from John and Edwin Williams. The company currently operates at 1101 Broad St., its location since 1904, and also at 385 W. Main St., Benton Harbor. The main products manufactured today are gift boxes and gameboards.
50 years ago – 1970
Fred Murray announced his resignation as Benton Harbor High School principal, effective June 30. Murray said he plans to return to Florida, where he is considering a job in the Miami area as a district superintendent. He was hired in 1969 to replace Lionel Stacey, who went to Lakeshore as a superintendent.