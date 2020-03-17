25 years ago – 1995
The familiar howl of the Amtrak train whistle will continue to echo through St. Joseph for at least three more months since state officials gave the service a second chance.
“This gives the local communities an opportunity to try and do something,” said Tim Hoeffner, manager of rail passenger service for MDOT. Amtrak and MDOT officials began negotiating possible continuance of the service after communities along the line formed an alliance to protest the closure.
35 years ago – 1985
An estimated 4,500 people braved temperatures that hovered in the low 30s despite sunny skies to watch Coloma’s fifth annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade this afternoon. Fifty parade units followed the traditional green stripe in the center of the parade route through downtown Coloma.
Mark Rankin, 38, of Watervliet, topped 12 contestants to win the best beard award sponsored by the Coloma Sesquicentennial Committee.
50 years ago – 1970
The undefeated Eau Claire High School basketball team had a street named in its honor by the village council last night. The Beavers play Stockbridge tomorrow night at Marshall in the state basketball tournament quarter finals. The one-block long “Beaver Street” runs east and west between First and Second streets in Eau Claire.