25 years ago – 1995
Berrien Springs’ Meagan Pullar was crowned Miss Blossomtime 1995. The 18-year-old Berrien Springs High School senior was chosen last night from among 22 contestants. Pullar is the daughter of Gregg and Nancy Pullar of Berrien Springs.
Royalty is nothing new to the Pullar family. Her sister, Harmony, won the title of Miss Berrien Springs in 1991, and was first runner-up to Miss Blossomtime.
35 years ago – 1985
The Benton Township Board voted last night to assume charter government status, which Supervisor Larry Nielsen said was to protect land and tax base against possible annexations, but not raise taxes. It was approved unanimously by all members present.
Benton Township now joins St. Joseph and Lake townships as the only charter townships in Berrien County. It will formally assume charter status as soon as appropriate documents are filed with the state and the county.
50 years ago – 1970
Installation of a flashing warning light at the intersection of Red Arrow Highway and John Beers Road in Stevensville has been completed, according to a report last night by B. W. Yasdick, street administrator. Yasdick told Stevensville village councilmen that a cable holding the light would be lowered on the light poles to help motorists see the light sooner. The council expressed its appreciation to trustee Richard Zandarski for donating the flasher.