25 years ago – 1995
After a search that lasted more than six years, congregations at Church of the Mediator in Lakeside and St. Augustine in Benton Harbor are now shepherded by the Rev. Barbara Wilson-Youngchild, who took over in November.
Aside from getting lost in Southwest Berrien County several times, Wilson-Youngchild feels good about her first months on the job. “All in all, it’s been very busy, and I am enjoying being here immensely,” she said.
35 years ago – 1985
LECO Corp. and the City of St. Joseph have tentatively agreed to trade properties in the Silver Beach area, creating a six-acre public park at the south end of the beach. The City Commission unanimously approved a resolution stating that the city would trade Broad Street, from Lake Street to Lake Michigan, amounting to 1.5 acres, to LECO in exchange for the six acres of beach property.
50 years ago – 1970
A simple device that could revolutionize the asparagus production industry in Michigan won the Agricultural Development of the Year award from the Michigan Week committee for James Thar, a Decatur farmer.
The device, a sledbox harvester, can be built for $25 worth of materials and harvests asparagus for one cent a pound compared to 6-10 cents for hand harvesting. It outperformed sophisticated mechanical harvesters costing as much as $10,000 in side-by-side tests.