25 years ago – 1995
After listening to three years of discussions on whether to relocate, rebuild or remodel City Hall, the public welcomed the St. Joseph City Commission’s 3-1 decision to build a new city hall. The commission plans to buy and build on land, owned by St. Joseph Attorney Elden Butzbaugh, on the southeast corner of Main and Broad streets. Commissioner Benjamin Butzbaugh, brother of Elden, abstained from the vote.
35 years ago – 1985
Four St. Joseph High School students, under the supervision of artist Ken Saathoff, have designed two triptychs, “River and Wood,” which have been installed in the refurbished lobby of Riverwood Community Mental Health Center, St. Joseph.
Four advanced art students – Sharon Ward, Ann Polamaro, Gary Wiedman and Rob Burkhart – were chosen to help design canvases to reflect a contemporary river and wood theme in shades that coordinate with Riverwood’s lobby.
50 years ago – 1970
Union Memorial AME Church is launching a new service in the Twin Cities called “Daily Care,” which involves a volunteer placing daily calls at an appointed time to check on the well-being of elderly or handicapped persons who live alone, according to the Rev. C. Wesley Gordon, temporary chairman of the Daily Care Committee. Telephone reassurance services have started across the country after a Saginaw woman was found by a friend after eight days of lying on the kitchen floor following a stroke.