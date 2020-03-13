25 years ago – 1995
Lakeshore’s standout seniors capped back-to-back super seasons by winning the Class B district basketball championship in South Haven Friday night. The 43-31 title tilt victory over backyard rival St. Joseph was ugly, but some poor play by both teams didn’t take away the importance of the championship.
“It’s a dream come true,” said Lakeshore senior forward Erik Hudak, who helped hold St. Joseph star Mike Fleischaker scoreless. The win was Lakeshore’s first district title since 1986.
35 years ago – 1985
Plans by Imperial Printing of St. Joseph to expand into Lincoln Township were revealed to the Lincoln Township Board last night.
The firm, located at 501 Colonial Drive, St. Joseph, plans to relocate its bindery operation from the St. Joseph plant to a building it has purchased at 2182 Maiden Lane, St. Joseph, according to Greg Forbes, company president. Forbes said 60 jobs will be moved to the Lincoln plant, allowing growth in other areas in the St. Joseph operation.
50 years ago – 1970
One-hundred fifty-one widows from the Buchanan area attended the Chicago World Flower Show yesterday thanks to the sponsorship of the Buchanan Chamber of Commerce and a number of anonymous donors. The annual trip to Chicago Amphitheatre, which originated in 1967, required four buses this year for the widows, 10 of them in wheelchairs, and 12 hostesses.