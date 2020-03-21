25 years ago – 1995
Six soccer fields and a large pavilion off Maiden Lane aren’t the goals of some St. Joseph Township residents, but township officials say there’s time to revise the plan while they apply for a development grant.
About 15 residents said the development with a pavilion for 300-400 people and public bathrooms could cause problems, as Maiden Lane is too small to handle increased traffic and the two-way stop intersections at Washington and Lincoln are inadequate as well.
35 years ago – 1985
The widening of Hilltop Road in St. Joseph city and township, scheduled to start this year, has been delayed until 1986 because of the unavailability of funding. MDOT will not release funds for the project until next year.
In addition to widening two lanes to four on Hilltop Road, Washington Ave. will be widened between Niles and Hilltop and a stoplight will be installed at the Washington-Hilltop intersection.
50 years ago – 1970
In an “Expo” setting – as modern as tomorrow – Deborah McClellan was named Miss Benton Harbor of 1970 last night from among 55 contestants. The new Miss Benton Harbor is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Ray McClellan and is a senior at Benton Harbor High School.
First runner-up was Stella Rolfe and second runner-up was Beth Forburger, also the 1970 Twin Cities Junior Miss. Both runners-up are also seniors at BHHS.