25 years ago – 1995
The St. Joseph City Commission this week approved a plan to expand the press box at the baseball field near the high school.
City Manager William Sinclair said a 14-foot extension to the building, located on city property, will create more room for a concession stand and storage. The school will provide funding for the construction.
35 years ago – 1985
Jack Sparks, who rose from factory laborer to chairman of one of the nation’s largest manufacturer of major full-line home appliances, is one of 10 winners of the 1985 Horatio Alger Awards. Sparks, 62, is chairman, president and CEO of Whirlpool Corp.
The awards will be presented May 10 at a $350-a-person black-tie dinner at New York’s Waldorf Astoria Hotel. The Horatio Alger Association is named in memory of the author who wrote “rags-to-riches” stories in the 19th century.
50 years ago – 1970
A new Pitcher-Pak milk packaging system that replaces standard cartons with plastic bags will be inaugurated in Berrien County communities by Dean’s Dairy of Berrien Springs. Milk is packaged in one quart plastic bags and offered to the consumer in units of three quarts in an outer bag with a special dispensing pitcher.
A quart bag gets dropped in the pitcher and a corner of the bag gets snipped with scissors. The new packaging is easier to store and dispose of after use.