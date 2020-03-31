25 years ago – 1995
Benton Harbor Holiday Inn is operating under the name “Benton Harbor Inn” temporarily until its owners can obtain a new franchise agreement, officials said. The well-known I-94 landmark parted ways with Holiday Inn last month for reasons that the hotel management declined to discuss. The inn, which has kept its freeway sign covered for the past few weeks, is in negotiations with two to three possible franchises and may announce an agreement by spring. The inn is open for business while negotiations are under way.
35 years ago – 1985
The Lake Michigan College Board of Trustees today voted to name Dr. Anne E. Mulder of Grand Rapids Junior College as the college’s new president, contingent upon working out a contrast.
Dr. Mulder, 49, is currently dean of academic services at Grand Rapids Junior College. Dr. Walter Browe, current LMC president, is retiring.
50 years ago – 1970
Bendix Automotive and Automation Company has launched a $3.8 million expansion of its disc brake production plant. The project calls for erecting a 70,000 square foot addition to the firm’s hydraulics division in Lincoln Township. The project includes nearly $1 million in construction costs and more than $2.8 million in additional production equipment. The addition is scheduled for completion by Aug. 1 and will add 100 employees.