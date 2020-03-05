25 years ago – 1995
Larry Schuler, president and owner of Schu’s Restaurants Inc., has been named honorary chairman of the 1995 March of Dimes WalkAmerica.
Schuler, great-grandson of Schuler’s restaurant founder Albert Schuler, has been credited with creating 66 new jobs in northern Berrien County in a two-year span. He was named Small Business Person of the Year by the Cornerstone Alliance in 1991.
35 years ago – 1985
A 40-foot flagpole commemorating veterans of World War II, Korea and Vietnam will be erected in Lake Bluff Park in St. Joseph this spring. The St. Joseph City Commission unanimously approved a request from the St. Joseph Sesquicentennial Committee to place the flagpole in the park at the end of Broad Street.
The $5,386 project will be paid for from money left over in the Sesquicentennial Pavilion fund, according to Judy Fowler, co-chairman of the sesquicentennial committee.
50 years ago – 1970
Petitions are being circulated by the Committee for the Survival of the Michigan Fruit and Vegetable Industry that propose migrant housing be considered the responsibility of the general public and that the farmers be relieved of the financial obligation to provide it. Co-chairman of the new committee, Ronald Baiers and Alton Wendzel, both of Watervliet, said the new camp licensing requirements have proven the last straw for many growers, as expensive and aggravating requirements are added each year.