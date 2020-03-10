25 years ago – 1995
Southwest Michigan Regional Airport officials want to extend the main runway or move the airport altogether in an effort to boost its use.
Extending the runway would involve relocating Red Arrow Highway and moving people out of 250 homes, at a cost of $20 million. A new airport would be about $25 million. The board is looking into another site because the cost difference isn’t that great.
35 years ago – 1985
The St. Joseph Planning Commission took steps to extend and pave Division St. between Midway Dr. and Gard Ave. A request was made by McDonald’s restaurant to split off a strip of land from property owned by the St. Joseph Improvement Assoc. located behind McDonald’s.
McDonald’s will buy the land and deed it without cost to the city, who will improve it between Gard and Division streets, providing a rear entrance and exit to McDonald’s.
50 years ago – 1970
St. Joseph School Board tasked administrators with finding a solution to a hair length controversy. Two boys had been excused from classes until their hair was in line with the dress code, which specifies hair can be no longer than the eye lashes in front or the top of the the shirt collar in back, and not cover the ears. Mrs. Carl Story served as spokesman for the students, stating no boy should be denied the right to go to school because of hair length.