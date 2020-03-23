25 years ago – 1995
Effie Brown wants to convert a vacant, coin-operated laundry on South Fair Ave. into The Next Phase teen center and her plans got straight A’s tonight from the Benton Harbor Planning Commission. The commission agreed to recommend a special permit that would allow Brown to start the center. But there is a catch: The permit could be rescinded if too many valid complaints about the business are logged with City Hall.
35 years ago – 1985
Helaine’s Inc. will open a store at the Orchards Mall in Benton Township in the first week of April, according to Hillard Friedman, president of Helaine’s.
The Helaine’s store at the Fairplain Plaza was closed around the first of the year. Helaine’s was founded in 1944, and has undergone a number of moves and expansions since that time.
50 years ago – 1970
Pledges and contributions to ease a financial deficit will allow the St. Basil Elementary School to remain open for the 1970-71 school year. The parish council had forecast a $35,000 deficit for the current and 1970-71 school years and had placed the decision about closing with parishioners. “We are gratified by the response of the congregation,” said parish council president Ray Holden. “... the pledges will allow us to operate through the next school year.” The school has approximately 200 students in grades one through eight.