The Rev. Jeffrey Dick, left, pastor of First Congregational Church in South Haven, and Don Kitchin, a volunteer for the church’s food pantry, hold ready-to-serve meals now available at the pantry to people in need. The homemade meals are prepared and donated by the Jay and Julia Marcoux family, who own Phoenix Street Care and Julia’s at the Pavilion, which are temporarily closed due Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s shelter-in-place order.