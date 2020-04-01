SOUTH HAVEN — Alexander Graham Bell’s famous quote “When one door closes, another opens,” is proving true for South Haven restaurant owners Jay and Julia Marcoux.
Like restaurants throughout Michigan, Phoenix Street Cafe and Julia’s at the Pavilion – both owned by the Marcoux family – closed in March when Gov. Gretchen Whitmer ordered all “non-essential businesses” to close through at least April 13 to slow the spread of coronavirus.
Jay and Julia and their family members weren’t content to sit idle. They decided to continue preparing meals, not for customers, but for people in need.
The meals are being cooked and baked for local human service ministry We Care Inc.’s food pantries in South Haven and Covert.
The couple said they chose to do so as a way to show appreciation to those who have helped them over the years.
“When people are in need you step up to the table. And that’s that,” Jay said. “God has blessed us over the years. I started in the restaurant business 20 years ago not knowing a thing about it.”
Thanks in part to food donations from fellow restaurant owner Greg Ruppert of Clementine’s Restaurant and the Inn at Hawkshead, The Marcoux family is preparing 600 meals each week for families of four.
We Care’s director, Erika Morrison, said the nonprofit ministry is very thankful for donation of ready-to-serve meals. We Care oversees a large food pantry at First Congregational Church, 651 Phoenix St., and a smaller one at Lily of the Valley Church, 30600 M-140 Hwy., in Covert,
Normally, the pantries consist mainly of non-perishable products. Now, however, people in need can pick up the meals, prepared and cooked by the Marcoux family, along with the canned goods and other food essentials.
“The meals are free to anyone in need,” Morrison said. “People can either call our office, 269-637-4342, or simply go up to the pantry. They will give their name and family size, and receive both pantry items and meals, if they would like them. This opportunity for free meals for those in need will continue over the next three weeks, and financial contributions are appreciated.”
We Care’s food pantry, considered an “essential” service during the governor’s “shelter-in-place” order, is open Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 10 a.m.-noon at the congregational church in South Haven, and by appointment at Lily of the Valley Church.
The Rev. Jeffrey Dick, pastor of First Congregational Church, was at the South Haven pantry on Monday morning helping to unpack the meals.
For Monday, the Marcoux family had prepared meat loaf, crab salad and vegetables.
“People are getting homemade, restaurant quality meals,” Dick remarked. “Last week they (the Marcoux family) made pulled pork.”
Not only are local restaurants stepping up to help stock We Care’s food pantry, so are stores, such as Meijer and Aldi.
“We are the recipients of a very generous donation by Meijer South Haven though the SimplyGive program,” Morrison said. Aldi also helps by donating fresh breads, meat and produce on a regular basis through the Feeding America national hunger-relief organization.
More food could be on the way for South Haven area residents in the form of mobile food pantries.
“We are in the process of putting together some initiatives that will serve our community during this time,” Morrison said. “One of those is offering mobile food pantries in Covert, Bangor and South Haven through Feeding America.”
Feeding America’s Mobile Pantry Program works with clients, such as We Care, in areas of high need. The program provides a truckload of food to be distributed in pre-packed boxes or through a farmers market-style distribution where recipients choose what they need.
“If we’re able to have the mobile food pantries, it will be at least a month from now as Feeding America requires 30 days (for site approval),” Morrison said. “We are still working toward that, as by then, the needs will have gone up considerably due to job loss.”